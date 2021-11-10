Poker player wins over $500K on Strip after hitting royal flush

Scott Long was in town with friends for a poker tournament when he hit the jackpot at a Strip resort on Wednesday morning.

Scott Long won more than $500K playing Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday. (Caesars Entertainment)

The Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em hand that won Scott Long more than $500K on Wednesday. (Caesars Entertainment)

A Pennsylvania man won over $500K at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday morning.

Scott Long, described by Caesars Entertainment as a Caesars Rewards member and “frequent Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em player,” was visiting Planet Hollywood with friends for a poker tournament and sat at a table for about an hour before he hit a royal flush in diamonds and won the Mega Progressive Jackpot.

Long said he “could not believe it!” and plans to use the winnings to pay off his mortgage and college tuition and “have some family fun,” Caesars Entertainment said in a release.

