Poker returning to Sahara Las Vegas after nearly 10-year hiatus

Sahara Las Vegas will hold a Friday grand opening for its new poker room — part of a $150 million renovation project.

After nearly a decade without poker, Sahara Las Vegas is bringing the game back as part of its $150 million renovation project.

The property, located on the north end of the Strip, will host a grand opening for its poker room Friday. The room has been operating since its soft opening on Feb. 14.

“It’s been a long road, but we’re glad to welcome guests in,” said Derek Amundson, Sahara’s vice president of casino operations.

The room includes seven nine-seated custom tables with USB ports, a 16-by-9 LED screen and William Hill sports betting odds, so bettors can place mobile sports bets while in the room. Players also can have food delivered to them from restaurants in the property, including Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen and Bazaar Meat By José Andrés.

The room’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., but Amundson said closing time can be flexible.

