Casinos & Gaming

Red Rock Resorts reports 24% drop in revenue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2020 - 1:38 pm
 
Updated October 27, 2020 - 2:02 pm

Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, reported a 24 percent drop in quarterly revenue year over year on Tuesday.

The company’s net revenues were $353.2 million in the third quarter, down from $465.9 million in the same period last year, “primarily due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Net income was $72 million, up from a net loss of $26.8 million last year, according to a Tuesday news release. The company had about $108.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, while debt outstanding at the end of the quarter was $3 billion.

The property has yet to reopen four of its Las Vegas properties: the Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho. The company has reopened Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station, in addition to its Wildfire properties. Northern California’s Graton Casino Resort, which Red Rock Resorts manages, is also open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

