Red Rock Resorts sees drop in profit in fourth quarter

Red Rock Resorts, parent company of Station Casinos, reported a decline in earnings despite a rise in income in the company’s fourth quarter.

Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Red Rock Resorts, parent company of Station Casinos, reported a decline in earnings despite a rise in income in the company’s fourth quarter.

The company, which operates several neighborhood casinos throughout Southern Nevada, on Tuesday reported net income of $6.8 million, 5 cents a share, on revenue of $460.8 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. That compared with net income of $13.2 million, 11 cents a share, on revenue of $431.5 million for the same quarter a year earlier.

The company scheduled a conference call to discuss results later Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.