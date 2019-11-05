Kaos Nightclub at the Palms is closing

On Tuesday, Red Rock Resorts announced during an earnings call that KAOS nightclub at Palms will close.

Attendees dance to Saint Jhn around the outdoor area the during the grand opening weekend of Kaos, the new dayclub and nightclub at the Palms, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Red Rock Resorts is closing Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub at the Palms.

On Tuesday, Red Rock reported a net loss of $26.8 million in the third quarter, down $51.9 million from the same period last year.

The net income loss was primarily due to “one-time charges relating to the termination of certain artist performance agreements and employment arrangements at the Palms, as well as higher depreciation and amortization relating to the Palms redevelopment project,” according to a press release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

