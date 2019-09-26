Marshmello appears out at Kaos Nightclub at Palms in Las Vegas

A centerpiece of the Kaos EDM lineup in the club’s opening months, Marshmello signed an industry-shaking $60 million contract with the Palms in March that was intended to run two years.

Marshmello and his famous white bucket seem to have bolted from Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub at the Palms.

A massive EDM draw who just Friday performed at iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena, Marshmello is no longer listed as a resident headliner at Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub at the Palms.

A centerpiece of the Kaos EDM lineup in the club’s opening months, Marshmello signed an industry-shaking $60 million contract with the Palms in March that was intended to run two years.

Other top Kaos heading DJs, including G-Eazy and Skrillex, are also nonexistent on the club’s calendar. It is not uncommon for specific listings to be filled out as stars’ shows are announced. But typically, top stars’ images remain on clubs’ websites to promote their headlining residencies.

That is not the case at Kaos, where the weekend headliners are only listed as “Special Guest” through Nov. 30, when the calendar ends.

Marshmello’s official website makes no mention of Kaos, listing just a single show in Las Vegas, an Oct. 19 corporate appearance for Metarama Gaming at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Efforts to reach Palms and Kaos Nightclub reps for comment have been unsuccessful. Plans are still on schedule for the Kaos Dome opening on Oct. 31, with Cardi B headlining a “Demon Dome” Halloween party.

Marshmello had been at the center of a bidding war between Kaos and Wynn Las Vegas, for whom he previously headlined at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. As reported Tuesday, Alex Cordova has left his post as executive vice president of Wynn Nightlife.

A source who works in the Las Vegas nightlife industry and familiar with the Wynn operation said Wednesday that Cordova was the focus of an internal investigation at Wynn last week, leading to Wynn Las Vegas President Marilyn Spiegel’s announcement Tuesday that Cordova had resigned.

The reason for Cordova’s departure has not been verified. He had previously served as a top exec at Hakkasan Group before being lured to the Wynn by then Wynn Las Vegas Chief Operating Officer Sean Christie, who is now at MGM Resorts International.

According to nightlife sources, the elevated bidding battle for Marshmello intensified the rivalry between Wynn Nightlife and Kaos. In highly hyped maneuver, the Palms had also lured away top Wynn executive Ronn Nicolli to help frame Kaos’s marketing plan.

Nicolli has since left the Palms in a major shakeup that also included the ouster of Ryan M. Craig (late of MGM Resorts) and the removal of Clique Hospitality (headed up by industry vets Ryan Labbe and Jason “JRoc” Craig) as nightlife partner. All of those moves have unfolded since July.

In October 2018, Palms and Tao Group agreed to end their nightlife partnership, with Tao redoubling its efforts at The Venetian. Kaos has since shed experienced industry partners, and taken on operations all on its own.

