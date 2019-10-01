Jon Gray is out as GM of Palms

Jon Gray, installed to head up a $620 million renovation at the Palms, has left his post effective immediately.

Jon Gray, vice president and general manager of the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jon Gray, installed to head up a $620 million renovation at the Palms, has left his post effective immediately. The hotel staff was informed of Gray’s departure in a company-wide memo Tuesday.

The note reads:

“Jon Gray has resigned as Vice President and General Manager of the Palms Casino Resort. With the third and final phase of the Palms’ $690 million redevelopment project having been completed in late September, Jon has elected to move on to the next chapter of his career. Having played a key role in our complete transformation of that property, Jon will be greatly missed at the Palms. We are extremely grateful for his many valuable contributions to the property over the years and wish him the very best of success as he proceeds to his next challenge.”

Kord Nichols, senior vice president of operations for resort owner Station Casinos, is heading up day-to-day operations at the Palms until a full-time replacement is named.

Efforts to reach Gray for comment have been unsuccessful.

Gray has most recently been navigating a crisis at Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub, where high-priced DJ Marshmello was released from a reported two-year, $60 million contract with more than a year remaining on the deal. The superstar negotiated a reported buyout of that deal that ran in the millions as it became obvious the club would not be able to turn a profit with him on the roster.

Palms has also been constructing a lavish Kaos Dome for its 33,000-square-foot outdoor party space, with Cardi B launching its unveiling with a “Demon Dome” event on Oct. 31, the latest large-scale event at the club.

The hotel had previously ended nightlife partnerships with Tao Group and Clique Hospitality, attempting to operate the hotel’s nightlife program on its own.

Reports have intensified of sagging revenues, cost overrides and staff concerns at Kaos, the centerpiece of the hotel’s massive overhaul.

A well-known and experienced operator, Gray has a history at the resort that dates to the glad times of the mid-2000s under original owner George Maloof. Gray left for executive positions at the Linq Promenade and Nike in Lake Oswego, Oregon, before being lured back to Las Vegas after Station Casinos owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta III purchased the Palms in late 2016.

