Marshmello era ends at Kaos Nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

Marshmello is formally fini at Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub at the Palms, and the hotel has negotiated his departure.

This is the latest verifiable info from the hotel’s nightlife fortress. Multiple sources familiar with the Palms’ financial arrangement with the superstar DJ indicate he has formally split with the resort. The performer’s groundbreaking, $60 million, two-year contract is viewed by industry vets as too high for the ambitious nightlife haven, which needs about 6,000-8,000 guests per day and night at peak business to hit its numbers.

Marshmello had satisfied about half of the dates on his original deal, which was signed in April and reportedly earned him about $600,000 per weekend.

Palms reps have not responded to requests for comment about the agreement, or how the hotel plans to fill the void created by the departing DJ. Efforts to reach Marshmello’s management team have been unsuccessful.

However, knowledgeable nightlife sources say the hotel would be paying millions to close such a deal, while covering less than half of the remainder of the DJ’s original contract. Or, somewhere south of $30 million. That information is in line with the @VitalVegas Twitter page, which has also noted the hotel’s plans for a buyout, but with a higher financial figure.

Kaos, dark at the moment, is still going forward with plans for its Kaos Dome, re-opening in time for Cardi B’s “Demon Dome” Halloween party. The Dome will be up until the spring, but absent its bucket-headed superstar.

The timing of Marshmello’s departure coincides with the hasty ouster of Wynn Nightlife chief Alex Cordova, who left the company last week. Marshmello is a former Wynn headliner at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, and was at the center of a spirited bidding war between Kaos and Wynn Nightlife.

Cordova has posted a giant “THANK YOU” message to the Wynn on his Instagram page. Among the comments is a message from the Stitched clothing company account forecasting Cordova’s next move: “So eXXXcited to announce you’re coming to STITCHED. Long over due. Let me know when I can tell everybody?”

The message is signed “Eamon”; Stitched’s founder is Eamon Springall, and the company operates a chic boutique at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Whether this move suits Cordova, of course, remains to be seen.

Hard (Rock Hotel) news

Look for a Dec. 15, 2020, reopening of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, where plans were originally to shoot for an October/November 2020 relaunch. Hard Rock Hotel is shutting down for 445 days beginning the first week of February. Plans on Super Bowl Sunday are for a major Las Vegas rock act — one of three, and you can guess which three — to perform the final show ever under the Hard Rock brand.

Also of interest to live-entertainment fans is plans for Vinyl rock club to remain open at the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Originally, that space was to be pulled apart for a nightclub concept. Now, ownership company JC Hospitality President and CEO Richard “Boz” Bosworth says the space will be salvaged.

Does that mean “Raiding the Rock Vault,” the tireless classic-rock production show, might survive in the Virgin resort? “I hope so,” Bosworth says, allowing that this is really recent news. “Rock Vault” opened at the then-Las Vegas Hilton in March 2013, and has survived multiple owners at LVH, Westgage Las Vegas, Tropicana and now Hard Rock.

Also, the hotel is entertaining ideas for the Body English/Club Domina space being vacated by “Magic Mike Live” on Nov. 24. That show is heading to Sahara Las Vegas next spring. Bosworth says he’s reviewing production-show concepts, and also the possibility that headliners at the Joint can duck in for a scaled-back or acoustic set. The room could even conceivably be used as a stage for Vegas emerging artists during the week.

Cool Hang Alert

The acclaimed UNLV Jazz Studies Program is in the spotlight at 2 p.m. Sunday at Ham Hall. UNLV’s Jazz Ensemble I and Latin Jazz Ensemble bands are hosting a CD release concert for “Passersby/Latin Journey V.” UNLV Jazz Studies program head David Loeb leads Jazz Ensemble I, while Vegas jazz great and Uli Geissendoerfer heads up the Latin Jazz Ensemble.

Cost is $10 for GA, $8 for members of the military with ID and free for UNLV students. Call 702-895-2787 or visit unlv.edu/pac/calendar/all for info. It’s always a kicking-good time.

