Casinos & Gaming

Remember the glory days of The Mirage with these commercials

The Mirage volcano ignites for the first time after being closed for most of February on Friday ...
The Mirage volcano ignites for the first time after being closed for most of February on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Water falls from the Volcano at the Mirage on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline ...
Water falls from the Volcano at the Mirage on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

The Mirage revolutionized the Strip, and its volcano paved the way for other attractions up and down Las Vegas Boulevard.

When it closes July 17, it will leave behind nearly 35 years of memories.

As you prepare to say goodbye to The Mirage, relive some of its better days through these commercials:

In 1989, two years before she’d win an Oscar for her role in “Ghost,” Whoopi Goldberg starred in this commercial with Steve Wynn, founder of The Mirage.

Technically, this is an ad for Las Vegas. But it’s mostly just Mirage headliners Siegfried & Roy being weird in front of the resort.

Siegfried & Roy didn’t need any help selling tickets to their show, but The Mirage put out this commercial for it anyway.

This spot made Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat feel much more menacing than the attraction really was. It also made it seem like one of the tigers was definitely about to eat a dolphin.

Singing impressionist Danny Gans headlined a custom showroom at The Mirage from 2000 to 2008.

Gans was replaced by singing impressionist Terry Fator, who was coming off his “America’s Got Talent” victory.

Cirque du Soleil has no plans to tour its Beatles tribute “Love,” but we’ll always have this commercial.

There was a time when every resort on the Strip was clamoring to have its own celebrity hair salon or celebrity tattoo shop. The Mirage had both.

This extended spot begins in 1948, with a young “Stevie” Wynn pitching what would become the Golden Nugget during show-and-tell. It eventually transitions into promoting The Mirage, which is described as “the kind of accomplishment that’s only possible in this land of boundless opportunity.”

And, finally, here’s the video tour, narrated by Wynn — “Hey! What are you doing in your room? You know you’re in the most magnificent resort on Earth.” — that greeted guests on the hotel’s in-house TV channel.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on X.

