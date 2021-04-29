Resorts World earns accreditation for cleaning protocols

Resorts World Las Vegas is seen in Las Vegas, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

With a grand opening slated amid a global pandemic, Resorts World Las Vegas is taking extra steps to make sure its customers and staff are kept safe and healthy.

The Strip property, set to open its doors June 24, has achieved star accreditation from Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a division of ISSA, a worldwide cleaning industry association.

The GBAC Star system claims to be the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation. The program helps organizations establish cleaning protocols and procedures, offers training and assesses facilities’ readiness for biorisk situations.

Under the council’s guidance, Resorts World is set to implement “the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in the Strip’s newest resort-casino,” according to a Thursday news release. The property had to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which include risk assessment strategies and emergency preparedness, to receive accreditation.

Accredited facilities must undergo a reaccreditation process each year. Other accredited properties and companies include a number of Hyatt Hotels & Resorts properties, Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium and FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

“As we prepare for our opening this June, our commitment to the health and safety of our guests and team members is, and will continue to be, our highest priority,” Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella said in the release. “This accreditation further proves our dedication to providing a clean and safe resort experience for our future patrons.”

GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger said the accreditation assures workers, customers and key stakeholders that properties have “proven system in place” to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

“By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Resorts World Las Vegas has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely,” she said in the release.

