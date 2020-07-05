Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100K-square-foot LED screen

Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display.

Resorts World Las Vegas unveils its LED screen with a fireworks display for Independence Day on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The activation “provided a first look into the progressive technology the property will bring to the Las Vegas Strip when its doors open in summer 2021,” according to a news release. Following are numbers related to the new screen, according to the release.

3,552: Number of individual LED panels.

294 feet by 340 feet: Approximate height and width, respectively.

Seven months: Approximate amount of time required for construction.

Details about future activation of the screen will be announced in the coming months. The project also is set to have a 19,000-square-foot LED screen on its east tower.