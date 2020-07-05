Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100K-square-foot LED screen
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display.
The activation “provided a first look into the progressive technology the property will bring to the Las Vegas Strip when its doors open in summer 2021,” according to a news release. Following are numbers related to the new screen, according to the release.
3,552: Number of individual LED panels.
294 feet by 340 feet: Approximate height and width, respectively.
Seven months: Approximate amount of time required for construction.
Details about future activation of the screen will be announced in the coming months. The project also is set to have a 19,000-square-foot LED screen on its east tower.