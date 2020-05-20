Resorts World Las Vegas lights offer glimpse of future on Strip — VIDEO

Work has continued on the resort throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Construction crews tested lighting outside Resorts World Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Resorts World Las Vegas had some illumination Tuesday night as work continues on the $4.3 billion megaresort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Construction crews tested lighting outside the hotel-casino.

Work has continued on the resort throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Seven workers have tested positive. Last fall, the company said around 1,500 construction workers were on site each day at the 88-acre project.

Initially targeting an opening this year, the Malaysia-based parent company, Genting Group, now has summer 2021 for the resort’s debut.

The $4.3 billion price tag will move Resorts World ahead of the $4.18 billion spent on The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas — the last new megaresort on the Strip, completed in December 2010 — as the most expensive Las Vegas resort project.

The company is building two towers with a combined 3,500 rooms and suites, about 100 more than initially reported.

