More Resorts World workers test positive for coronavirus

A representative for the $4.3 billion hotel-casino project announced the new cases of the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Construction continues at Resorts World Las Vegas on the north Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, April 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three more workers at Resorts World Las Vegas have tested positive for COVID-19.

A representative for the $4.3 billion hotel-casino project announced the new cases of the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus Thursday and confirmed there have now been seven cases total.

In compliance with federal guidelines and safety standards, the statement said, project management “continues to follow and implement maximum preventative policies and procedures to minimize risk of transmission.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.