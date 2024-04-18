87°F
Retired Nevada Supreme Court justice appointed to Gaming Commission

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver asks a questions during the first arguments for the new 2019 court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Silver, who retired from the court, has been appointed to the Nevada Gaming Commission. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)
$1.1M jackpots hit at Strip, downtown Las Vegas casinos
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 4:17 pm
 

Retired Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver has been appointed to the Nevada Gaming Commission.

She will replace Commissioner Ogonna Brown, who announced at Thursday’s commission meeting that she declined reappointment to a new four-year term and is stepping away from the state’s top gaming regulatory body when her term expires later this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

