Retired Nevada Supreme Court justice appointed to Gaming Commission

The judge will become the newest member of the top gaming regulatory board in May after Commissioner Ogonna Brown declined a reappointment.

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver asks a questions during the first arguments for the new 2019 court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Silver, who retired from the court, has been appointed to the Nevada Gaming Commission. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

Retired Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver has been appointed to the Nevada Gaming Commission.

She will replace Commissioner Ogonna Brown, who announced at Thursday’s commission meeting that she declined reappointment to a new four-year term and is stepping away from the state’s top gaming regulatory body when her term expires later this month.

