Royal flush nets $1M payday at Las Vegas Strip casino

Another weekend, another millionaire created with a $5 side bet on the Las Vegas Strip.

Cars pass by Palazzo on the Strip on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Another weekend, another millionaire created with a $5 side bet on the Las Vegas Strip.

A guest playing at the Three Card Poker table on Sunday night at the Palazzo was dealt a spade royal flush, collecting $1,013,539, according to a news release.

The Millionaire Progressive was launched late last year at The Venetian and Palazzo. For a $5 side bet, a player can win at least $1 million being dealt a natural royal flush.

Besides Three Card Poker, the side bet also is available at Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Let it Ride, Caribbean Stud, Crazy 4 Poker and Mississippi Stud.

There have been six million-dollar hits since the game began.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.