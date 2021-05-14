Sands unveils new mask policy for guests, workers

Sands Expo and Palazzo on the Strip in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is updating its masking policies.

The company, which operates The Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo & Convention Center, will not require fully vaccinated guests to wear masks “in most areas” of the property, according to a Friday statement.

The new policy goes into effect at 2 p.m. Friday. At this time, employees are still required to wear company-issued face masks.

The new policy follows new federal recommendations on masking. On Thursday, the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings.

Sands spokespeople did not immediately respond to questions on which areas would and would not require masks, or how it would verify guests’ vaccination status.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

