Sequential royal flush pays $180K for off-Las Vegas Strip player

For one video poker player this weekend, a sequential royal flush draw turned out much better.

(Boulder Station via Twitter)

Royal flushes are great. For one video poker player this weekend, a sequential royal flush draw turned out much better.

The hit on a $1 video poker machine was worth $180,013, according to the Twitter account of Boulder Station.

🚨🚨 $180,000 HIT AT BOULDER 🚨🚨 A very lucky guest hit a SEQUENTIAL royal for a $180,013 win this weekend! RT if you could use this kind of jackpot right about now 💰 pic.twitter.com/PjcI9BlzIA — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 29, 2019

No other information was available for the winner.

Across the Las Vegas Valley

At the Golden Nugget, one slots player turned $5 into a $38,177.81 victory.

At Four Queens, a visitor from California won $5,213.99 on the Wheel of Prosperity grand progressive jackpot. And another used a $15 play to hit for $4,500 on Double Diamonds.

#Lucky gentleman from Texas hit $4500 on a $5 dollar #slotmachine with 3 coins bet! pic.twitter.com/8AG52vP9t9 — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) December 29, 2019

At Binion’s, another California visitor won $4,624.60 on a Mighty Cash Grand progressive jackpot.

Congratulations to our lucky winner from California, he hit the Mighty Cash Grand progressive for a $4,724.60 payday!@aristocratslots pic.twitter.com/mzEjjKnmVl — Binion's (@BinionsLV) December 28, 2019

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.