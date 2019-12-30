Sequential royal flush pays $180K for off-Las Vegas Strip player
For one video poker player this weekend, a sequential royal flush draw turned out much better.
Royal flushes are great. For one video poker player this weekend, a sequential royal flush draw turned out much better.
The hit on a $1 video poker machine was worth $180,013, according to the Twitter account of Boulder Station.
🚨🚨 $180,000 HIT AT BOULDER 🚨🚨
A very lucky guest hit a SEQUENTIAL royal for a $180,013 win this weekend!
RT if you could use this kind of jackpot right about now 💰 pic.twitter.com/PjcI9BlzIA
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 29, 2019
No other information was available for the winner.
Across the Las Vegas Valley
At the Golden Nugget, one slots player turned $5 into a $38,177.81 victory.
WOW. $1 denomination x 5 lines = $38,177.81 win! #jackpot #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/Wp5sh9dRD5
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) December 29, 2019
At Four Queens, a visitor from California won $5,213.99 on the Wheel of Prosperity grand progressive jackpot. And another used a $15 play to hit for $4,500 on Double Diamonds.
Lucky gentleman from California hit the grand progressive on the Wheel of Prosperity by @AruzeGaming for $5213.99!!!! Congratulations to our #lucky #winner !!!#4queens #fourqueens #dtlv #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/Ks2NhGU7tR
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) December 29, 2019
#Lucky gentleman from Texas hit $4500 on a $5 dollar #slotmachine with 3 coins bet! pic.twitter.com/8AG52vP9t9
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) December 29, 2019
At Binion’s, another California visitor won $4,624.60 on a Mighty Cash Grand progressive jackpot.
Congratulations to our lucky winner from California, he hit the Mighty Cash Grand progressive for a $4,724.60 payday!@aristocratslots pic.twitter.com/mzEjjKnmVl
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) December 28, 2019
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.