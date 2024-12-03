Sex trafficking lawsuits dismissed against 3 Vegas casinos, more gaming news

In other news, Las Vegas Sands continues its pursuit for a New York gaming license and to legalize gambling in Texas.

The pool area about the Mandalay Bay and Delano with Las Vegas Las Vegas Strip to the north during an aerial photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against two Las Vegas casino operators that alleged the companies benefited from the sex trafficking of a minor.

Chief United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon granted motions to dismiss filed by MGM Resorts International and Boyd Gaming Corp. in a case filed by an anonymous plaintiff identified as “Tyla D.” In the Nov. 19 court order, Gordon granted the unknown victim one month to amend the complaint.

The lawsuit claims the Las Vegas casinos essentially turned a blind eye to sex trafficking and alleged that the practice is well-known among employees at the casinos.

“Tyla D.” says she was forced into commercial sex work as a minor in 2006 and 2007, and then again as an unwilling adult in 2013. The complaint says she was trafficked at Mandalay Bay and MGM Grand, both MGM Resorts properties, and The Orleans, a Boyd property.

The judge dismissed the lawsuit, in part, because the 10-year statute of limitations had expired.

In a more detailed explanation, Gordon found the complaint failed to prove the casino operators knew or should have been aware of her sex trafficking.

The following is a roundup of gaming news.

Macao revenues soar

Gross gaming revenue in Macao continues to soar with a 14.9 percent increase in November over a year ago, the region’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported Sunday.

The bureau said Macao’s casinos generated $2.3 billion (U.S.) compared with $2 billion in November 2023. By comparison, Nevada casinos generate roughly $1.3 billion a month.

For the 11 months of 2024, gaming revenue in Macao is at $25.7 billion, 26.8 percent higher than 2023’s 11-month total of $20.5 billion.

Three Southern Nevada casino companies – Las Vegas Sands Corp., Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International, are among the license holders in Macao.

Adelson ups ante in Texas gambling push

Dr. Miriam Adelson made $13.7 million in political contributions in Texas during the first 10 months of 2024 in her push to legalize gaming in the Lone Star State, according to a Wednesday report from The Dallas Morning News.

The Adelson family bought a majority stake in the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks in January 2024 and want to build a new arena for the team in the middle of a resort-casino. Adelson is the majority shareholder of gaming giant Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands NYC casino proposal up for review

The multi-billion-dollar casino-resort proposed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for a Long Island suburb has a public hearing scheduled for Dec. 9.

The Nassau County Legislature will hold the hearing this month after Sands submitted a 28,000-page environmental impact statement. The county legislature unanimously confirmed that the document is complete and satisfies all requirements. The impact statement is available for public review and comment until Jan. 6.

The Sands casino proposal is one of nearly a dozen expected bids for three available gaming licenses in the downstate New York region, which includes all of New York City, Long Island and the counties of Westchester, Rockland and Putnam. Other casino companies looking to secure one of the class III N.Y. gaming licenses include MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, Hard Rock International and Genting Berhad (Resorts World).

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.