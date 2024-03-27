Shuttered downtown Western Hotel & Casino up for sale

The historic property, which was closed in 2012, is listed by Logic Commercial Real Estate, which has sold a number of Tony Hsieh’s estate’s properties to its own owner.

The former Western Hotel at 899 East Fremont St. in Downtown Las Vegas owned by Tony Hsieh photographed on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The historic Western Hotel & Bingo Parlor is up for sale for an undisclosed price.

The property closed in 2012 and is one of several key downtown Las Vegas properties that Tony Hsieh’s estate has brought in commercial brokerage Logic Commercial Real Estate to sell. Logic did not respond to a request for comment from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Logic has in turn sold a number of properties to its own chairman and co-founder Brendan Keating, whose investment firm Boston Omaha Asset Management has acquired multiple downtown properties from Hsieh’s estate for about $24.7 million in recent months.

The Western property is described as a “rare, full city block redevelopment opportunity in Downtown Las Vegas.” The two-story building has approximately 49 hotel rooms and the average room used to run about $37 a night. It was known primarily for having cheap slot machines, bingo and table games. The property has 300 feet of frontage on Fremont Street.

The four-parcel property last sold in 2013 for $14 million to Hsieh’s Downtown Project and was originally built in 1970 and sits on a 1.3-acre lot.

Keating was named a co-managing partner of Boston Omaha in 2023, four months before his brokerage firm announced the Hsieh listings.

His firm purchased a commercial property in October at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street for about $14.6 million through Hsieh’s probate case.

