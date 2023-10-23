Tony Hsieh’s estate sells key Fremont East property

The commercial property is just east of the famous Fremont Street Experience.

People walk around Fremont East in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Tony Hsieh’s estate has sold a small but key slice of downtown Las Vegas.

Located at the corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard, the commercial property sits on a half-acre. It sold for $14.6 million on Sept. 19, property records show. Tenants include various restaurants and bars including Inspire Nightclub, Flippin Good and the Downtown Cocktail Room.

Property records indicate the buyer is Boston Omaha Asset Management. Brendan Keating, co-managing partner of that firm, is also chairman of Logic Commercial Real Estate. Logic recently got the green light to sell off a number of Hsieh’s real estate assets (along with Avison Young), including buildings and holdings in the downtown area as well as parking lots and vacant lots.

The building that just sold gets heavy foot traffic out front, including at night when tourists and locals head to Fremont Street to eat, drink and party.

Logic declined to comment for the story in an email response to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Attorneys for Hsieh’s estate could not be reached.

Hsieh was the former CEO of online shoe seller Zappos and the face of downtown Las Vegas’ revival, becoming one of the biggest property owners in the area. He died in November 2020 at the age of 46 from injuries suffered during a Connecticut house fire.

Hsieh did not leave a will and amassed his portfolio through a side venture — originally called Downtown Project — that he launched in 2012 to pump $350 million into the Fremont Street area.

His family filed more than 100 notices in District Court in a two-day span in 2021, disclosing plans to sell dozens of his properties in Las Vegas.

Hsieh wasn’t known for selling his properties, and as outlined in his probate case, his various real estate holdings included everything from office buildings and apartment complexes to dirt lots and shuttered motels. He also owned such high-profile properties as Downtown Container Park and Zappos’ headquarters.

