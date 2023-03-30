54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Hsieh estate settles lawsuit involving Post-it note contract

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2023 - 2:26 pm
 
Updated March 30, 2023 - 3:47 pm
Tony Hsieh, CEO of online clothing retailer Zappos.com, speaks during an interview at The Beat ...
Tony Hsieh, CEO of online clothing retailer Zappos.com, speaks during an interview at The Beat Coffehouse, 520 E. Fremont St., in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Tony Hsieh’s estate apparently has settled another lawsuit involving the late tech mogul.

Court records indicate that Mark Evensvold, former director of operations and director of business development at Nacho Daddy, has settled a lawsuit he filed in 2021 against the late Zappos CEO’s estate.

Terms of the settlement were not immediately available. Attorneys for both sides could not be reached immediately for comment.

Evensvold had claimed in his lawsuit that he went to work for Hsieh in 2020 and was offered an annual salary of $450,000, plus a signing bonus of 20 percent of Hsieh’s interest in the Nacho Daddy restaurant chain.

Previous court records indicate that Evensvold claimed he had a contract with Hsieh detailing his loosely defined work responsibilities, including “work on random projects like koi fish or tree houses.” A copy of the contract written on a Post-it note was included in the filing for Evensvold’s initial creditor’s claim.

This settlement comes weeks after Hsieh’s estate reached a settlement in another case involving his financial manager.

Hsieh died at age 46 on Nov. 26, 2020, from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas lawyer indicted in $460M Ponzi scheme
Las Vegas lawyer indicted in $460M Ponzi scheme
2
Judge lets Nick Carter move forward with counterclaim against alleged rape victim
Judge lets Nick Carter move forward with counterclaim against alleged rape victim
3
FBI records: Route 91 shooter was upset with reduced casino perks
FBI records: Route 91 shooter was upset with reduced casino perks
4
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School
Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More
More stories for you
Want to usher in U2? MSG Sphere looking to hire 3K workers
Want to usher in U2? MSG Sphere looking to hire 3K workers
Rescues at 550 feet: Firefighters practice at High Roller
Rescues at 550 feet: Firefighters practice at High Roller
Binion’s removes ‘No Color Policy’ sign. But what does it really mean?
Binion’s removes ‘No Color Policy’ sign. But what does it really mean?
$147K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$147K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Tony Hsieh’s estate, financial manager reach settlement
Tony Hsieh’s estate, financial manager reach settlement
As stock prices drop, regional banks try to ease customer fears
As stock prices drop, regional banks try to ease customer fears