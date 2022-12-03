Tony Hsieh estate to sell ‘some’ Las Vegas real estate holdings

The late tech mogul’s estate did not say how many of his downtown parcels will be sold.

Almost two years after Tony Hsieh’s family filed 100-plus sale notices in court, his estate has formally decided to sell “some” of his massive Las Vegas real estate holdings.

Hsieh’s estate announced Friday that it “decided to initiate a marketing process and offer for sale some of the real estate it holds in downtown Las Vegas to allow potential new owners to carry on what Tony started, accelerate momentum, and continue to spur development and growth in the area.”

It said the late tech mogul’s side venture DTP Companies “requires a substantial investment of new capital and a significant increase in new development in the downtown area,” neither of which the estate is “positioned to undertake at this time.”

The news release did not offer additional details about the sales process, including which parcels would be put up for sale and whether the properties were priced yet.

But it noted that updates will be provided as the process “progresses.”

Hsieh, the former CEO of online shoe seller Zappos and the face of downtown Las Vegas’ revival, died at age 46 on Nov. 27, 2020, from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire.

He had moved Zappos from a Henderson office park to the former Las Vegas City Hall in 2013 and invested heavily in the Fremont Street area through his $350 million side venture, originally called Downtown Project.

He bankrolled bars, restaurants and tech startups and became one of downtown’s biggest property owners, buying apartment complexes, office buildings and other sites.

He did not leave a will, and as part of his probate case, Hsieh’s family filed more than 100 sale notices in Clark County District Court in a two-day span in February 2021 for his Las Vegas properties.

Hsieh’s darker side was soon in the spotlight after his death, as news groups reported that he had been using drugs and displaying erratic behavior.

Since his death, court cases have include detailed accounts of Hsieh’s drug use and bizarre behavior, as well as allegations that people close to Hsieh took advantage of him financially as his health spiraled downward.

