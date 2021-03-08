Tony Hsieh family plans to sell Park City real estate

After starting the process to sell Tony Hsieh’s expansive Las Vegas real estate holdings, the late tech mogul’s family has now turned to his property portfolio in a wealthy Utah ski town.

A mansion located at 2636 Aspen Springs Drive in Park City, owned by the late Tony Hsieh. (Paul Benson/Engel & Volkers Park City)

A home at 2615 Aspen Springs Drive in Park City, Utah, owned by the late Tony Hsieh, ex-chief executive of Zappos, is seen Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hsieh (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Attorneys for Hsieh’s father, Richard Hsieh, and brother Andrew Hsieh, co-special administrators of his estate, filed nearly 20 notices Friday in Clark County District Court disclosing plans to sell the former Zappos chief’s real estate holdings in Park City, Utah.

They include several homes on Aspen Springs Drive, including a 17,350-square-foot mansion that was known as a frequent party spot last year and protected by security guards.

According to the court filings, all of the properties are being offered on the same terms: “Cash.”

Las Vegas attorney Dara Goldsmith, who represents the Hsieh family in the probate case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

