Tony Hsieh’s parents likely to inherit fortune

Tony Hsieh’s parents may end up inheriting his nearly billion-dollar fortune, but they could be headed for a lengthy legal process, two Nevada probate attorneys say.

Lawyers for Hsieh’s family filed court papers this week stating that they were “unaware of the existence of a fully executed estate plan” and believe the former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas tech entrepreneur died on Friday without a will.

“He was young. Most people who are in their 40s and in good health don’t think they’re going to die,” said Las Vegas attorney Alice Denton, who handled the disbursement of Route 91 Harvest festival gunman Stephen Paddock’s estate. “So it’s not uncommon to not have a will.”

Hsieh, 46, was single and had no children. According to Nevada law, living parents become the heirs to anyone who dies while unmarried and without children.

Representing Hsieh’s parents and brothers, attorney Dara Goldsmith asked a judge for an order that would allow them to access his financial accounts and protect his assets. Goldsmith declined to comment Thursday, saying in an email that she was “busy working on court filings related to the Hsieh matter that require immediate attention.”

If Hsieh’s relatives are granted power to manage the estate, Denton said, they must publish a notification that would allow anyone with a claim to his assets the chance to step forward. Meanwhile, the family could uncover an estate plan as they search his accounts and personal papers.

Another probate lawyer, Brent Bryson, pointed out that the musician Prince died in 2016 without a will, and a Minnesota judge declared his sister and half-siblings heirs to his millions of dollars.

“You have some people who are very wealthy and who are also very eccentric,” said Bryson, who represented the executor of the estate of blues legend B.B. King. “They figure once they’re gone, what difference does it make? So they’ll let everyone fight about it. Then you have other people who have a quite extensive plan, who really want to take control to avoid as much bickering and fighting among beneficiaries or potential beneficiaries.”

Most people fall somewhere in the middle, the attorney said.

Hsieh’s parents live in California, but according to Nevada probate law, a resident of the state must be appointed as an administrator of his estate. Hsieh’s two adult brothers, Andrew and David, live in Henderson. In the court papers filed this week, Goldsmith listed Andrew Hsieh and their father, Richard, as possible co-administrators.

If a judge grants them such authority, they could begin to manage Hsieh’s assets. His net worth was estimated at $840 million when he died last week from complications of smoke inhalation. He had been injured nine days earlier in a house fire in Connecticut. Officials there have said an investigation into the death is ongoing.

Hsieh had moved Zappos from a suburban Henderson office park to the 11-story former Las Vegas City Hall in 2013. He launched the Downtown Project a year earlier, pumping $350 million into real estate, restaurants, tech startups and other ventures in the Fremont Street area.

The venture acquired vacant lots, old motels and apartment buildings, and developed the open-air retail hub Downtown Container Park.

Should someone find planning documents, contest ownership of a portion of his fortune, or claim Hsieh has children as heirs, a judge would have to make a decision on the credibility of their interests.

“That would be where someone could — most probably not — come out of the woodwork,” Denton said. ‘That’s where you would see the controversy come in.”

Even if Hsieh does have a will, legal challenges could arise from claims to his assets, Bryson said.

“It’s very rare to find black and white instances within the law,” he said. “Things are frequently subject to interpretation and a ruling by a judge. Most people who have lots of money tend to have a complete and complex testamentary scheme.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.