Silverton closing hotel, pool for complete remodeling

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2022 - 4:41 pm
 
The Silverton casino is seen in an undated photo. (Silverton)
The Silverton is pictured on Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas.
The Silverton is closing its hotel and pool in August through at least the end of the year to undergo a complete remodeling for the resort’s 25th anniversary.

The rest of the resort, including the casino, restaurants, aquarium and Bass Pro Shops, will remain open during the renovation. The Hyatt Place Las Vegas and The Berkley hotels located in the Silverton Village district also will remain open.

The $45 million project is expected to be complete in early 2023.

The 300-room hotel is being remodeled in a Western-style “rustic-luxe” decor to create a boutique hotel experience, Silverton officials said in a release.

“This is more than a room remodel,” Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer said in a statement. “This was an opportunity to creatively reinvent our entire hotel operation in Las Vegas. While we are keeping aspects of our lodge theme that our guests have enjoyed over the years, our new rooms and suites will envelop our guests in a new spirit of rustic elegance, providing a unique Las Vegas hotel experience.”

The Silverton is also headed to Pahrump, with construction set to begin on the Silverton Ranch Casino later this year.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

