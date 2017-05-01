Slot maker Aristocrat moving to southwest Las Vegas

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. on Monday unveiled plans to build a 180,000-square-foot campus for Aristocrat Technologies. (Howard Hughes Corp.)

An Australian slot-machine maker is moving to a new campus in southwest Las Vegas, in the latest office project for the growing area.

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. on Monday unveiled plans to build a 180,000-square-foot campus for Aristocrat Technologies. Construction is slated to begin this quarter, or before June 30.

The project, comprising two three-story buildings at Hualapai Way and the 215 Beltway, is expected to wrap up in late 2018 and house more than 600 Aristocrat workers, the announcement said.

The employees are currently spread among multiple buildings on Warm Springs Road near the Beltway. Aristocrat has a 15-year lease for the new campus, according to Howard Hughes, which did not disclose the rental rate.

The Review-Journal reported in February that Howard Hughes executives had filed plans with Clark County for a two-building office complex at the northwest corner of Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way.

At the time, the newspaper could not confirm who would occupy the campus, but sources said Aristocrat was looking to move to newly built offices in that area.

Southwest Las Vegas is getting perhaps the most residential and commercial construction in the valley. Office projects underway include cage-fighting league UFC’s new headquarters and credit-card issuer Credit One Bank’s new offices.

Other gambling-equipment makers with offices in the southwest include International Game Technology, Scientific Games Corp. and Australia-based Ainsworth Game Technology, which opened its North American headquarters there last year.

