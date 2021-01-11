Station Casinos hiring for pool jobs at 2 Las Vegas Valley resorts

Station Casinos will hold in-person casting calls Jan. 19-21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for positions at its Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch resorts.

A view of the pool area during UNLVino's Sake Fever event at Red Rock Resort in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, April 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Station Casinos is looking to hire for the 2021 pool season.

The casino operator will hold in-person casting calls Jan. 19-21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for positions at its Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch resorts. Applicants are asked to apply online in advance at StationCasinosJobs.com and bring a resume. Swimsuit attire, sneakers and a mask are required during the casting.

Those interested can attend castings for VIP attendant and cabana host jobs on Jan. 19; bartender and bar porter positions on Jan. 20; and lifeguard, pool ambassador and sprinter positions on Jan. 21 at Red Rock Resort’s ballroom level veranda D and E.

