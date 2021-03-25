55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Strip gaming win continues to be hammered by effects of pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2021 - 7:31 am
 
The Strip is packed outside Paris Las Vegas on March 19 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas ...
The Strip is packed outside Paris Las Vegas on March 19 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A March 14, 2020, file photo shows California hotel-casino operated by Boyd Gaming Corp. in Las ...
A March 14, 2020, file photo shows California hotel-casino operated by Boyd Gaming Corp. in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strip continues to be the hardest hit market monitored by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, according to figures for February released by the gaming regulator Thursday.

Strip gaming win was down 41.6 percent to $348.6 million for the month compared with a year ago. Clark County was off 29.6 percent to $631.5 million and downtown Las Vegas was down 7.1 percent to $51.7 million. Statewide, gaming win was down 25.9 percent to $772.4 million.

Six state markets monitored by the Control Board showed gains in February, including Mesquite, outlying areas of Clark County, South Lake Tahoe and the Carson Valley area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Here’s why Allegiant Stadium’s giant video screen is coming down
Here’s why Allegiant Stadium’s giant video screen is coming down
2
$327M project gets underway in Henderson
$327M project gets underway in Henderson
3
6 things to look for when exploring Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
6 things to look for when exploring Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
4
Trent Brown says relationship with Raiders ‘wasn’t a good fit’
Trent Brown says relationship with Raiders ‘wasn’t a good fit’
5
How much is President Biden worth?
How much is President Biden worth?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST