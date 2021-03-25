Strip gaming win continues to be hammered by effects of pandemic

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday that gaming win was down 25.9% statewide, but off 41.6% on the Strip.

The Strip is packed outside Paris Las Vegas on March 19 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A March 14, 2020, file photo shows California hotel-casino operated by Boyd Gaming Corp. in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strip continues to be the hardest hit market monitored by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, according to figures for February released by the gaming regulator Thursday.

Strip gaming win was down 41.6 percent to $348.6 million for the month compared with a year ago. Clark County was off 29.6 percent to $631.5 million and downtown Las Vegas was down 7.1 percent to $51.7 million. Statewide, gaming win was down 25.9 percent to $772.4 million.

Six state markets monitored by the Control Board showed gains in February, including Mesquite, outlying areas of Clark County, South Lake Tahoe and the Carson Valley area.

