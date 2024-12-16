Summerlin resort-casino completes $75M renovation

JW Marriott and Rampart Casino officials said the property-wide refresh celebrates its 25th anniversary.

A deluxe king and queen bathroom in the spa tower of JW Marriott in Summerlin. The hotel and Rampart casino recently completed a $75 million renovation. (Courtesy of JW Marriott and Rampart Casino)

The updated conference center's foyer outside the grand ballroom at JW Marriott in Summerlin. The hotel and Rampart casino recently completed a $75 million renovation. (Courtesy of JW Marriott and Rampart Casino)

A deluxe king guest room at the JW Marriott in Summerlin. The hotel and Rampart casino recently completed a $75 million renovation. (Courtesy of JW Marriott and Rampart Casino)

The updated spa tower lobby at JW Marriott. The hotel and Rampart casino recently completed a $75 million renovation. (Courtesy of JW Marriott and Rampart Casino)

A Summerlin resort-casino is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the completion of a $75 million renovation of the property.

JW Marriott resort and Rampart Casino in Summerlin said the multi-year renovation included updates to the hotel’s design and major public spaces, blending the existing Spanish Colonial architecture with modern elements, according to a press release.

Updated spaces include the hotel lobby, conference center, casino floor, guest rooms, restaurants and spa. The roughly 550 hotel rooms and suites are designed with a desert-inspired color palette and have furniture packages that include residential dining tables, couches, ceiling fans, 65-inch smart TVs, and coffee machines, according to the release.

Wellness and spa renovations were completed in the fitness center, Hydra Lounge relaxation area, and spa treatment rooms, the resort said. Casino floor changes include new lighting and carpet, fresh paint and wall coverings and a new high-limit slot room and refreshed bar.

Restaurants that underwent “a major transformation” include Market Place Buffet, Jade Asian Kitchen, the resort’s Italian bistro, and the casino’s 24-hour café.

General Manger Michelle McHugh lauded the renovations of the property, opened in July 1999.

“Nestled within the stunning desert landscape, golf courses, and shopping districts, our resort offers guests a rejuvenating oasis where uplifting hospitality and elevated experiences enable them to unwind and indulge in the very best of Las Vegas,” McHugh said in a statement. “Set across 54 lush acres, our resort is crafted to inspire well-being and a deep connection with the destination, offering the best of both worlds – from wellness-centered amenities to iconic casino experiences, all within the vibrant expanse of our grounds.”

Design firm FRANK Architecture and Interiors lead the renovations and Las Vegas-based general contractor Trident is overseeing the construction. Additional renovations — specifics of which will be announced at a later date — are expected to continue through 2025, according to the release.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.