Texas visitor scores $1.3M poker hand win at Nevada casino

Dorothy Boone of Temple, Texas, is all smiles after she hit a Three Card Poker progressive jackpot at Harveys Lake Tahoe on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, for $1,340,518. (Harveys Lake Tahoe via Twitter)

Sometimes your friends have good advice.

The friends of Dorothy Boone of Temple, Texas, advised her to take a family trip to Lake Tahoe. She chose wisely.

Boone hit a Three Card Poker progressive jackpot Monday night at Harveys Lake Tahoe to win a jackpot of $1,340,518.

According to Caesars Entertainment spokesperson Chelsea Ryder, Boone had been playing for about an hour when she hit a royal flush in spades. It was a first time Lake Tahoe visit for Boone and her husband, which almost didn’t happen as their group originally had planned to visit Laughlin.

Boone said she is looking forward to using the money to buy a new house and take her grandchildren to Disney World or Disneyland.

Last night she won the progressive jackpot on the 3 Card Poker table for OVER $1M at Harveys. 🎉CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR BIG WIN DOROTHY 🎉 pic.twitter.com/wEgVj6WRtw — Harveys Tahoe (@harveystahoe) February 19, 2020

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At Flamingo, Lana Grebby of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, hit a Blazing 7s blackjack jackpot for $81,851.

Holy Flock! Congratulations to our Gold guest Ms. Grebby from Twin Lakes, WI who hit a 3-Diamond 7’s Mega Jackpot playing Blazing 7’s Blackjack yesterday and won $81,851! pic.twitter.com/3OCSCn5J75 — Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) February 19, 2020

At Fremont, a $1.76 bet turned into $31,674.50 on an Abundant Fortune slot machine.

This lucky Fremont winner's fortune is abundant, literally! He won $31,674.50 on the Abundant Fortune slot machine! Did we mention his bet was only $1.76? 🤯 #FremontCasino #BConnectedWinners #Jackpot #VegasJackpot *Winner preferred name to be anonymous. pic.twitter.com/kTk8CIMYse — Fremont Casino (@fremont) February 20, 2020

At Treasure Island, Neil J. collected $12,500 on a Crazy Money Deluxe VIP slots machine.

We have another #WinnerWednesday! Neil J. walked out with $12,500 in hand! What are you waiting for?! Sign up for @TIPlayersClub and grab YOUR winnings now! #ONLYVEGAS #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/0cVd8318cK pic.twitter.com/7fWTkqTXzw — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) February 19, 2020

At California Hotel, Shannon celebrated winning her $10,000 jackpot on Cash Machine.

Binion’s celebrated jackpots on Triple Stars and video poker.

At Four Queens, a visitor from Norway turned a $2.40 Buffalo Gold play into $4,502.60.

Lucky gentleman from Norway playing a Buffalo gold machine betting $2.40 hit the bonus round for $4502.60. Congratulations to our lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/sxSDiVQe7J — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) February 17, 2020

