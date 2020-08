The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip reopens on Thursday.

The long-time hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip has been closed since March 16, when Las Vegas shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MGM Resorts property will welcome the public at 10 a.m.

Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat also reopens. The Mirage Volcano will erupt at 8 p.m. Thursday.