87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Tilman Fertitta talks about desire to own Las Vegas Strip property

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2019 - 3:19 pm
 

Tilman Fertitta is a busy man.

The billionaire, third cousin to Station Casinos owners Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta III, owns more than 600 properties through his restaurant and hospitality giant Landry’s — including five Golden Nugget hotel-casinos, one in downtown Las Vegas. Two years ago, he bought the Houston Rockets NBA team. He’s the star of his own reality TV show, “Billion Dollar Buyer,” and recently released his first book, “Shut Up and Listen.”

On top of it all, the 62-year old Houston native said he’s still looking for an opportunity to make a purchase on the Las Vegas Strip. This comes as Caesars Entertainment Corp. has alluded to plans to sell off some Strip assets as it prepares to merge with Eldorado Resorts.

“I definitely have an interest” in owning a Strip property, he told the Review-Journal in an interview earlier this week.

This question-and-answer interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You’ve mentioned before interest in buying a Strip property. Does that still hold true?

I’m an opportunistic buyer. If I can make a deal on a property just like everybody else — there’s probably 20 other buyers — and if I can make the right deal, I’ll do a deal. If I can’t, I won’t.

Have you been in talks with anyone about acquiring a Strip property?

[Laughing] I’d rather not comment on that.

There’s been a lot of talk about another recession hitting within the next couple of years. Knowing Las Vegas was hit so hard in the last economic downturn, is now a good time to invest in Las Vegas?

I believe in Las Vegas. I think Las Vegas is always going to be there. At the same time, you have to be careful because last time there was a huge downturn in the economy, Vegas was tremendously hurt. It took us a long time to get back where we were. And we haven’t had a downturn in 10 years now, so we’re due.

How do you expect Vegas to fare in the next recession?

I think because there are so many rooms now, and it’s such a convention-driven city, that all recessions are going to affect Vegas right now. Multiples are at an all-time high for gaming properties with these deals between operating companies and property companies, and I think you have to be careful today.

I think it also depends on the seriousness of the recession and if it’s a light recession or a bad recession. Regardless, it’s still going to hit it because so much of Vegas is convention business. This time, instead of overbuilding rooms, everybody has built convention centers. We’re going to have a lot of empty convention centers if we go into a recession.

Is there anything casino operators can do to prepare for the economic downturn?

I don’t think you can go do anything. It’s better to have the balance sheet and the liquidity to react when something happens than think than you’re going to outsmart the world. Everybody who thinks they’re going to outsmart the world ends up getting a good paddle on their (a- -).

Las Vegas has been working to add a number of professional sports in recent years. Will that help the city manage the next recession?

In times of recession, we all get hurt in sports teams, too, because a ticket is an entertainment and people will have to cut entertainment. Basketball teams, football teams, baseball teams all hurt in recessions, also. I don’t know that it’s going to be the savior.

New Jersey recently changed its laws to allow your (Atlantic City) Golden Nugget property to take most NBA bets, excluding those that involve the Rockets. How has this impacted business?

We only went through a few months without it, so it was no big deal. I think they realized, why would we be different than all the other states? They were very smart people and realized they made a mistake and fix it.

Speaking of the NBA — do you think Las Vegas will get a team anytime soon?

I would expect that one day, an NBA team would be there. But I know nothing, I don’t know anything.

Sports wagering has been expanding rapidly across the country. How do you see this form of betting impacting the industry?

I think sports betting is going to change the world eventually. You’re going to be able to sit in a stadium and you’re going to be able to bet on games — football, basketball, baseball, hockey, play-by-play, who’s going to catch the next pass, who’s going to make the next field goal, who’s going to get the next hit — and it’s going to bring a lot more viewership to professional sports. It should be good for the casinos also.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Barron Hilton (Business Wire)
Hilton Hotels leader Barron Hilton dead at age 91
By / RJ

Hilton Hotels leader and philanthropist Barron Hilton played an influential role in Las Vegas gaming history, helping to bring “real legitimacy” to the industry on Wall Street, a retired company executive said Saturday.