Trop exec says implosion of resort’s towers on track for October

Tropicana General Manager Arik Knowles was recommended for licensing as the property prepares for its transition to a Major League Baseball stadium.

A pedestrian bridge near the MGM Grand is temporarily blocked off as the deconstruction of the Tropicana continues by GGG Demolition, Inc., in preparation for an implosion in October on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Machinery rips down some of the lower structures as the deconstruction of the Tropicana continues by GGG Demolition, Inc., in preparation for an implosion in October on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The implosion and clearing of the Tropicana resort property is on track, the general manager of the resort told regulators Wednesday.

Arik Knowles, the Bally’s Corp. executive who will be responsible for the October demolition of the shuttered Tropicana and the planned development of a resort with a $1.5 billion baseball stadium, was recommended for licensing Wednesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Knowles was found suitable as a key executive in a unanimous board vote. Final approval will be considered by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Aug. 22.

Knowles, a 28-year gaming industry veteran with experience at MGM properties, The Venetian and Fontainebleau Las Vegas, said his job responsibilities have changed since taking executive roles with Bally’s when it acquired the property from Penn Entertainment in 2022.

“Right now, the Tropicana is down to a handful of team members, including myself,” Knowles told board members, “mostly (human resources), finance, and a few facility folks. The demolition of the property using licensed contractors and strictly following all the local, county, state, federal guidelines have made significant progress as you probably have seen.”

Knowles said preparation for the October implosion, which doesn’t have a firm date, is about 80 percent complete.

“The two towers have been gutted,” he said. “We are planning an implosion of those towers in early October and the site is scheduled to be clear in early 2025, months ahead of our April 2025 requirement.”

Knowles said a date hasn’t been set for the groundbreaking of the 33,000-seat stadium where the relocated Oakland A’s will begin the 2028 Major League Baseball season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

