Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip gets final sendoff from workers and players — PHOTOS

Late-hour players at Tropicana were surprised by an early shutdown of table games; last gambler standing walks away with $4 on electronic craps game.

Opening of the Tropicana in 1957 showed promise of ‘bright new era’

The final night of gaming has concluded at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Adam Hall stands beside his 1940 Buick he brought down to the Tropicana to help signify the final night of gaming on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A woman talks with security personnel at the main door as the final night of gaming has concluded at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Just guests remain inside until the morning as the final night of gaming has concluded at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The last of the active electronic machines are turned off concluding the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Video craps final player Will Ross, right, of Apple Valley, Calif., makes his last play as the few remaining electronic machines are turned off concluding the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People walk past already shut down electronic games and slot machines at the Tropicana on the final night of gaming on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chips are stacked and counted after the last craps game is concluded during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Table games are shut down and chips counted during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Just a few electronic machines remain on as the final night of gaming nears an end at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The last chips are sorted out at a roulette table during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A few remain still on as most electronic games and slot machines are shut down at the Tropicana on the final night of gaming on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People play electronic and table games at the Tropicana on the final night of gaming on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ana and Julio Rendon play one of the few remaining slot machines as most about them are shut down during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Heather Holliday, left, and Liinda Garisto take a stroll about the remaining active electronic machines during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The last hand of blackjack is played and chips collected during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People walk about the entrance to the Tropicana to experience the final night of gaming on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Now shut down the table games staff and others gather for a champagne toast during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tears, cheers and beers.

They all marked the final hours of the Tropicana, one of the oldest of the remaining old-school Vegas casinos that once was the playground of the likes of Sammy Davis Jr., but closed its doors Tuesday two days short of the 67th anniversary of its opening.

Some of the slot machines along the resort entrance were the first to go, decommissioned days before the formal closing date.

Although casino operator Bally’s Corp. announced the casino play would end at 3 a.m., casino workers got an early start on the table games, shutting down blackjack, roulette and craps at around midnight.

With the tables dark, that left hundreds of gamblers hoping to score one last time at the remaining slot machines, many of which were still operating while other devices nearby displayed “out of order” messages on their screens.

Occasional players would whoop when they hit something big and other gamblers would crane their necks to witness the excitement.

Most of the patrons exploring the casino were shooting cell-phone pictures and videos, capturing the scene of the last gasp of the Trop casino under the famed stained-glass canopy that preservationists hope to save.

Earlier in the evening, the Chill’m bar was the place to be, serving a record crowd that wanted to give it an appropriate send-off. Just about every other food outlet in the casino — and many of the restrooms — were closed.

At around 1:30 a.m., the swing shift of casino dealers gathered in the pit for a champagne toast.

Dealers, many of them dressed in Vegas Golden Knights gear, hugged each other, cried and took home souvenirs, some of the plastic signs that were on tables.

“It was kind of a special time,” said dealer Joe Simonetti as he walked from the casino floor after the shift ended. “We just closed the pit, had some champagne and said goodbye,” he said. “Now we’re going to go to a bar and have a drink and move on with our lives.”

Bloggers, YouTubers and influencers paraded around the casino capturing video to share the last moments of casino play and the environment of history fading away.

At around 2:30, a player screamed out from the center of the casino: “Yeah Vegas! Tropicana is No. 1!” A few others nearby added their own salutes.

The player who made the last bet on the floor was Will Ross of Apple Valley, California, who put his last $3 into an electronic craps machine.

“I literally got out here at 3 p.m. today. I wish I could have stayed here, it was too expensive, but I came out here because I knew the Tropicana was closing and I wanted to be here,” Ross said.

At about 2:45 a.m., Ross placed his $3 minimum bet just as casino officials announced the final shutdown. Because the game was extended — in craps, a player keeps rolling dice until a 7 or 11 is hit — Ross turned out to be the last player standing.

Wearing a denim Riviera jacket, Ross said he has always been fascinated with casino history and Las Vegas lore, belonging to a collectors’ club. That’s how he came by the Riviera jacket.

“I actually hit my point twice before I sevened out, so that last roll was a good one,” he said.

For that, he received a cash-out ticket for $4, which he opted not to cash.

“I think I’m going to frame it, put it up on my wall,” he said. “It has ‘Tropicana’ right on the ticket with the date, so I’ll actually be able to remember this time here.”

Meanwhile, a few steps away, two men were debating whether a Major League Baseball stadium would ever be built on the site.

That’s the plan.

Once the resort closes its doors at around 1 p.m., with an official locking-of-the-doors ceremony with Bally’s executives, construction workers will build a 10-foot wall around the property and begin tearing the building down.

A full demolition is planned later this year with construction of a $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat stadium for the relocating Oakland Athletics.

Financing details for the stadium have yet to be formally announced, except for a $380 million public contribution approved by the Nevada Legislature. Stadium renderings have been released and Las Vegas Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill is confident the Athletics will deliver on the financing and play Major League Baseball on the Strip beginning in 2028.

As the last of the casino players filed out of the building, security officials posted themselves at the remaining unlocked doors.

One of them said only hotel guests would be allowed to re-enter the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

