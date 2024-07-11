112°F
Casinos & Gaming

Tropicana operators take the next step toward implosion

An old ad for MJ Live remains on the marquis as debris is pushed out of a higher floor of the t ...
An old ad for MJ Live remains on the marquis as debris is pushed out of a higher floor of the tower to a pile below at the Tropicana on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A pedestrian walks beneath a bridge as demolition continues on the Tropicana in preparation for ...
A pedestrian walks beneath a bridge as demolition continues on the Tropicana in preparation for an implosion in October on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Scrap is loaded for transport as demolition continues on the Tropicana in preparation for an im ...
Scrap is loaded for transport as demolition continues on the Tropicana in preparation for an implosion in October on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2024 - 12:01 pm
 

The Tropicana is one step closer to coming down, after property operators submitted a commercial implosion permit application with Clark County officials on Thursday.

A permit application shows Bally’s Corp., operators of the former Rat Pack-era resort, want to implode a 22-story concrete tower and a 22-story steel tower in a “single explosive event.”

A spokesperson for Bally’s said the company is still expecting an October implosion. No other details were available.

The company tasked with the implosion will be Controlled Demolition Inc., according to the application. The Maryland-based company has been behind 13 of the Strip’s implosions.

Clark County approved a demolition permit for the site on April 20. The company has until Oct. 20 to carry out the estimated $15 million demolition, according to the permit.

The Tropicana closed April 2, just shy of its 67th birthday. Site plans call for the hotel-casino to completely come down by the end of the year.

The Oakland Athletics intend to build a $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark on part of the 36-acre site with views of the Las Vegas Strip. Bally’s and landowner Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc., a real estate investment trust, have said the Athletics are getting nine acres for the stadium, and the rest eventually would be developed as a casino resort.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

