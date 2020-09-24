Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to make opening announcement

After mulling a delayed opening, the owners of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are set to announce Thursday when they plan to open for business.

Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson pops a champagne bottle following a press conference at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Friday, March 30, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Hard Rock Hotel's front doors are chain locked in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The property will transform to Virgin Hotels and open in the fall of 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Still closed for renovations, the former Hard Rock Hotel had been scheduled to reopen as a Virgin-branded resort this fall before the coronavirus pandemic upended daily life and devastated the economy.

Richard “Boz” Bosworth, the property’s president and chief executive, announced last month that construction remained on schedule at the resort, at the corner of Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.

But, he said, his group was considering pushing back the opening date because of pandemic-related regulations, “market conditions” and recent event and convention cancellations.

At the time, he told the Review-Journal the pandemic had not affected the property’s design. But the owners planned to implement such health and safety measures as thermal temperature readings for people who enter the property, keyless entry to guest rooms, and birdcage-like pods for people during outdoor events to ensure social distancing, he said.

Bosworth and other investors, including flamboyant British billionaire Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group conglomerate, acquired the 1,500-room Hard Rock in spring 2018 for about $500 million.

After a farewell party weekend, the new owners closed the Hard Rock in early February this year for its Virgin transformation. The next month, Las Vegas rapidly shut down over fears of the new coronavirus.

Southern Nevada’s badly battered tourism industry faces plenty of unknowns, as the still-raging pandemic has sparked enormous job losses around the U.S. and kept many people home and away from crowds for fears of getting infected.

Some resorts remain closed in the valley, despite being allowed to reopen in early June after more than two months on state-ordered lockdown.

Overall, more than 1.4 million people visited Las Vegas in July, down 61 percent from the same month last year, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported.

There also was zero convention attendance in Las Vegas from April through July, according to the tourism agency.

