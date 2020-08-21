Virgin-branded hotel in Las Vegas reconsidering fall opening date

The owners of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are “carefully” looking at its scheduled fall opening after the coronavirus pandemic devastated the economy.

Richard "Boz" Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality LLC and owner of the Hard Rock Hotel, locks the casino's front doors before it closes for renovations in Las Vegas, Feb. 3, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, April 13, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, April 13, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson pops a champagne bottle following a press conference at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, March 30, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The owners of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are having second thoughts about the scheduled fall opening after the coronavirus pandemic devastated the economy.

Richard “Boz” Bosworth, the off-Strip resort’s president and CEO, said in a news release Friday morning that construction work at the former Hard Rock Hotel “remains on schedule” and that the operations team expects “to receive the keys to the property in early November.”

However, he added, the ownership group is “carefully evaluating” Virgin’s previously announced opening date because of pandemic-related regulations, “market conditions” and recent event and convention cancellations.

They expect “to have a date identified by mid-September at which time we will provide full details,” he added.

The announcement comes as Las Vegas’ tourism industry — the lifeblood of the local economy — struggles to recover from the pandemic, which has kept people home and away from big crowds for fear of getting infected.

Casinos were allowed to reopen in early June following more than two months on state-ordered lockdown, though several remain closed in Southern Nevada.

About 1.1 million people visited Las Vegas in June, down 70.5 percent from the same month last year, and there were no convention attendees, compared to 514,000 in June 2019, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported.

Bosworth and other investors, including flamboyant British billionaire Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group conglomerate, acquired the 1,500-room Hard Rock in 2018 for a reported $500 million and announced plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded resort.

Bosworth has said the overhaul would cost more than $200 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.