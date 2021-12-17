47°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2021 - 4:09 pm
 
Scott Bradfield poses after winning more than $946,000 at three-card poker at Flamingo Las Vega ...
Scott Bradfield poses after winning more than $946,000 at three-card poker at Flamingo Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Flamingo Las Vegas)
Diamonds were the winning suite for Scott Bradfield at three-card poker at Flamingo Las Vegas o ...
Diamonds were the winning suite for Scott Bradfield at three-card poker at Flamingo Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Flamingo Las Vegas)

A man reached his retirement goal in one poker hand Thursday morning.

Scott Bradfield was playing three-card poker at Flamingo Las Vegas and after playing for about an hour, won $946,945 with diamonds 10 through ace.

“Bradfield is a frequent Three Card Poker player and visits Las Vegas all the time because he loves the city,” a Flamingo news release stated. “He intends to use his winnings to achieve his lifelong dream of retiring with his lucky charm, his wife.”

Flamingo Las Vegas is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
2
Mirage to be transformed into ‘brand-new resort’ on Strip
Mirage to be transformed into ‘brand-new resort’ on Strip
3
Hosting a Super Bowl always comes with a cost
Hosting a Super Bowl always comes with a cost
4
Father found dead, son arrested in east Las Vegas shooting
Father found dead, son arrested in east Las Vegas shooting
5
Fontainebleau letter signage gets initial tryout on Strip tower
Fontainebleau letter signage gets initial tryout on Strip tower
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST