Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip

A man reached his retirement goal in one poker hand Thursday morning.

Scott Bradfield poses after winning more than $946,000 at three-card poker at Flamingo Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Flamingo Las Vegas)

Diamonds were the winning suite for Scott Bradfield at three-card poker at Flamingo Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Flamingo Las Vegas)

Scott Bradfield was playing three-card poker at Flamingo Las Vegas and after playing for about an hour, won $946,945 with diamonds 10 through ace.

“Bradfield is a frequent Three Card Poker player and visits Las Vegas all the time because he loves the city,” a Flamingo news release stated. “He intends to use his winnings to achieve his lifelong dream of retiring with his lucky charm, his wife.”

Flamingo Las Vegas is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

