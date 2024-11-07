Want to be a dealer? Downtown Las Vegas casino offers paid training

A local casino is offering dealer school for residents, with pay and tips included during training.

Think you have what it takes to become a dealer? Step up to the table at a dealer school at the Golden Nugget.

The Golden Nugget is offering Table Games Dealer School for residents to learn the ropes, while earning pay and tips while being trained. No experience is required. Pay starts at $12 an hour.

Classes start on either Nov. 11, Dec. 16 or Jan 6. and run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. onsite at the Golden Nugget. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, be eligible for a Nevada Gaming License and be able to pass a basic math test.

Apply for the school by clicking here.

