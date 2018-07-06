Westgate, Culinary union at odds over unsettled contract

Executives with the off-Strip Westgate are “dismayed” that their property will be the target of picketing by the Culinary union Friday afternoon.

Culinary Union organizers make strike picket signs at the newly opened “Strike HQ” at the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Fairfield Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

“We have a nearly 50-year history with the Culinary union and have always been able to find common ground that balances the interests of our union team members and the operational needs of our resort,” an emailed statement from the company said.

Earlier this week, the Culinary and Bartenders unions called for picket lines at downtown’s D Las Vegas and the Westgate Friday. Lines formed at the D at 9:30 with the Westgate demonstration scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

“It’s important to note that we accepted the union’s request to hold off on negotiations with us until they finished with some of their larger partners; however, we are now dismayed that they are calling for a picket line of our resort before giving us the opportunity to properly negotiate this agreement,” the Westgate statement said. “In addition, contrary to erroneous reports in the media, negotiations have not stalled and we look forward to continuing this long-standing relationship.”

But a union spokeswoman disagrees.

Bethany Khan, a spokeswoman for Culinary Local 226, said negotiations with both the D and Westgate have failed to reach a tentative agreement.

“Workers feel insecure when contracts aren’t settled,” she said in a direct message. “The Westgate and the D should reach a tentative agreement so that workers will be protected by their union contract and can continue focusing on providing quality service and hospitality.”

Union employees have been working without a contract since June 1 when the previous agreements expired. The union has come to terms with major Strip properties belonging to Caesars Entertainment Corp. and MGM Resorts International and those deals have been sealed with ratification votes.

Tentative agreements also have been reached by workers at the Stratosphere, who will have a ratification vote Monday, and downtown’s Plaza. No date has been set for that vote.

But 13 properties with a total of about 8,000 workers still haven’t reached agreements, including the D, Westgate, Strip properties SLS, Tropicana and Treasure Island and eight downtown Las Vegas resorts.

Khan indicated picket lines targeting those properties are being considered and the union doesn’t plan to give those resort managers notice where and when they’ll picket.

