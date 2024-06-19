What Strip hotels have 24-hour gyms?

Here’s a list of Strip properties that include 24/7 fitness centers as amenities for hotel guests.

Partying and gambling in Las Vegas may be 24/7, but not all fitness centers are open around the clock.

For those determined to keep up their fitness while on vacation, here’s a list of Strip properties that include 24-hour fitness centers as amenities for hotel guests.

— The Signature at MGM Grand offers treadmills, stationary bikes, stair climbers and free weights.

— The Cosmopolitan has two fitness centers, but only one of them is open 24/7. In the Boulevard Tower, the center is open to hotel guests with key cards. The Boulevard Fitness Center has treadmills, strength training machines and a free-weight area.

— Virgin Hotels has a fitness center with free weights that is open 24/7 to all hotel guests.

— The Strat’s Fitness Center is open to all hotel guests 16 years and over. It offers treadmills, stationary bikes, a free weight area with kettle-bells and ropes for plyometrics.

— At the OYO, their 24/7 fitness center offers treadmills, Peloton bikes, ellipticals and free weights.

— Park MGM includes a 24/7 fitness center with a hotel stay. The fitness center has treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, free weights and stair climbers. It also features a yoga room for guests.

