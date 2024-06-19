75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

What Strip hotels have 24-hour gyms?

Several Las Vegas Strip properties include 24-hour fitness centers as amenities for hotel guest ...
Several Las Vegas Strip properties include 24-hour fitness centers as amenities for hotel guests. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Station Casinos must bargain with Culinary at Red Rock, labor panel rules
Guests wait to check in at the Bellagio on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts In ...
FTC seeks order forcing MGM to respond to cyberattack probe
A vacant lot across from the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino photographed on Thursday, Dec. 14, 201 ...
Wynn’s plans to build a third tower on Strip still alive
Dawn from California won more than $420,000 on a Pai Gow progressive at Durango on Sunday, June ...
California woman pockets $420K in off-Strip Pai Gow jackpots
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Partying and gambling in Las Vegas may be 24/7, but not all fitness centers are open around the clock.

For those determined to keep up their fitness while on vacation, here’s a list of Strip properties that include 24-hour fitness centers as amenities for hotel guests.

The Signature at MGM Grand offers treadmills, stationary bikes, stair climbers and free weights.

— The Cosmopolitan has two fitness centers, but only one of them is open 24/7. In the Boulevard Tower, the center is open to hotel guests with key cards. The Boulevard Fitness Center has treadmills, strength training machines and a free-weight area.

Virgin Hotels has a fitness center with free weights that is open 24/7 to all hotel guests.

— The Strat’s Fitness Center is open to all hotel guests 16 years and over. It offers treadmills, stationary bikes, a free weight area with kettle-bells and ropes for plyometrics.

— At the OYO, their 24/7 fitness center offers treadmills, Peloton bikes, ellipticals and free weights.

Park MGM includes a 24/7 fitness center with a hotel stay. The fitness center has treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, free weights and stair climbers. It also features a yoga room for guests.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
1
Fontainebleau signs ‘once in a generation talent’ to residency deal
Fontainebleau signs ‘once in a generation talent’ to residency deal
2
Las Vegas ranks among most expensive places in the US to visit: study
Las Vegas ranks among most expensive places in the US to visit: study
3
‘Top Chef’ stars to close Las Vegas Strip pop-up restaurant
‘Top Chef’ stars to close Las Vegas Strip pop-up restaurant
4
Southwest Vegas food hall closing only a year after opening
Southwest Vegas food hall closing only a year after opening
5
Wynn’s plans to build a third tower on Strip still alive
Wynn’s plans to build a third tower on Strip still alive
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Which company has the most hotel rooms in Las Vegas?
recommend 2
What belongs to Caesars? Nearly 21K hotel rooms in Las Vegas
recommend 3
When did the mob first get involved in Las Vegas?
recommend 4
Here’s how many hotel rooms Boyd Gaming has in Las Vegas
recommend 5
Cocktail server sues Wynn for disability discrimination
recommend 6
Want to remember your Vegas trip? Grab these souvenirs