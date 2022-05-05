Wheel of Fortune jackpot tops $1.4M in downtown Las Vegas
An unidentified person has won more than $1.4 million at a downtown casino playing Wheel of Fortune.
“One lucky Wheel of Fortune spinner is now $1,437,768.17 richer,” The D posted on Twitter shortly after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
No other details were immediately available.
