Wheel of Fortune jackpot tops $1.4M in downtown Las Vegas

An unidentified person has won more than $1.4 million at a downtown casino playing Wheel of Fortune.

Lucky winner hits jackpot at The D Hotel and Casino

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“One lucky Wheel of Fortune spinner is now $1,437,768.17 richer,” The D posted on Twitter shortly after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

🤑🎰 JACKPOT 🎰🤑 One lucky Wheel of Fortune spinner is now $1,437,768.17 richer! Enjoy that massive win! 🎉#theDLasVegas pic.twitter.com/TEgPmF66YL — the D Casino Hotel (@theDlasvegas) May 5, 2022

No other details were immediately available.

