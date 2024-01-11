Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy

Wynn Resorts is asking Clark County for an extension of its development plans for a vacant lot across the Strip from Wynn Las Vegas.

A vacant lot across from the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino shown on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. Wynn Resorts announced in 2017 that it was purchasing approximately 38 acres of the land for $336 million. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Resorts’ plans for a possible third tower on a vacant piece of property could be in jeopardy.

The company is asking Clark County for a five-year extension on its previously approved plans for a 1,110-room hotel tower on 38 acres just north of Fashion Show mall and across Las Vegas Boulevard from the main resort. As currently proposed, the new project would be 3.4 million square feet, according to documents submitted to Clark County.

A Wynn spokesperson previously said the company doesn’t have “immediate” plans to develop the vacant lot.

The Clark County Building Department staff has recommended denying the extension, but the matter likely won’t be taken up by the county zoning commission until April.

The development plans were originally approved in 2015 as part of the now abandoned Alon Las Vegas project. Wynn announced it was acquiring the lot in 2017 for $336 million, but since then the company has not committed to a specific timeline for developing the property.

Clark County staff are recommending denial of the extension because the original approval is eight years old and no building permits or technical studies for the project have been submitted for review, county documents state. Additionally, some building regulations have changed since plans were first approved.

Wynn did request a building height study in 2022 from the Federal Aviation Administration that found a 640-foot tower could be built on the lot, but a Wynn spokesperson said that request was done to maintain “future development rights” for the vacant lot.

County documents indicate that Wynn is requesting an extension because the COVID-19 pandemic delayed several of its development projects and the company wants to focus on its other projects before developing the empty Strip lot.

Wynn is developing a $3.9 billion, 1,500-unit resort called the Wynn Al Marjan Island in the United Arab Emirates that could open in 2027. In its third-quarter earnings report, the company said this resort’s development “is well underway, and we are confident the resort will be a ‘must see’ tourism destination in the UAE.”

