William Hill expanding as sports betting competition takes off

William Hill, the U.K.-based bookmaker, announced it has signed sports betting agreements with a dozen casinos in the U.S. and is in talks with more operators.

The announcement comes five days after one of its largest competitors, GVC Holdings, signed a $200 million joint venture with MGM Resorts International to bring sports betting to potentially 15 states.

William Hill said in a statement Friday it will provide sports betting risk management services and mobile betting technology to eleven casinos in Mississippi and a “soon-to-be-announced” partner in West Virginia.

“The company is also in discussions with operators about sports betting deals that would cover a further fourteen U.S. states,” William Hill said in the statement.

The company already has sports betting operations in Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey and a race book in Iowa.

Penn National looking

Eric Schippers, senior vice president for public affairs for Penn National Gaming, declined to say whether Penn was the new partner William Hill mentioned in its press release.

Penn, the largest U.S. regional gaming company by states, currently has casino operations in 15 states including Nevada, Mississippi and West Virginia. The company will expand its casino presence to three more states when it completes the acquisition of rival Pinnacle Entertainment in the early fourth quarter.

CG Technology runs the books at its two Las Vegas properties M Resort and Tropicana and the company has yet to announce a partner to operate its sports books outside Nevada.

“We are lining up a potential partner to operate our sportsbook,” Schippers said during a telephone interview Thursday.

Penn will launch sports betting in Mississippi and West Virginia before the start of football season, which kicks off at the end of the month, Schippers said.

