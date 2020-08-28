81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

William Hill expanding footprint at sportsbooks on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2020 - 5:38 am
 

William Hill is in and CG Technology is out at six Las Vegas sportsbooks after the Nevada Gaming Commission unanimously approved a series of licenses and transfers Thursday.

Joe Asher, CEO of the U.S. subsidiary of London-based William Hill, said the acquisition of CG Technology assets isn’t as much about expanding his company as it is for getting a bigger slice of the Las Vegas Strip market.

“It’s not so much the market share but the first-class marquee properties we’re getting into,” Asher told commissioners.

When the deal to acquire the CG Technology assets closes Monday, William Hill will begin operating sportsbooks Tuesday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Venetian and Palazzo, and the Silverton. The Palms and Tropicana sportsbooks also were part of the deal but remain closed.

CG also ran the sportsbook at the Hard Rock, which was closed and sold and will be rebranded as Virgin Hotel Las Vegas. William Hill’s transaction with CG also turns over a betting platform and risk management consulting operation at the Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Regulators there recently approved the deal.

But thanks to that separate deal involving Caesars Entertainment Corp., the CG transaction becomes much more important.

Not only will William Hill manage the six Las Vegas books formerly run by CG, it’ll be the operators in the Caesars empire.

“We’ve opened up at Caesars Palace, The Linq, Paris, Bally’s and yesterday at Harrah’s here in Las Vegas,” Asher said in an interview. “We’re opening up today at Harveys in Lake Tahoe. So the rollout is underway.”

‘Bet on the right horse’

Asher is very happy about the Caesars deal.

“Caesars Palace is the most famous casino in the world, so of course we’re ecstatic to operate the sportsbook there,” he said.

He said he learned of Caesars Palace when major prizefights were staged there years ago when he was growing up and the broadcast announcers would say, “Live from Caesars Palace in Las Vegas …”

“We always thought that there was a chance that (Eldorado Resorts) would end up owning Caesars,” he said. “It was not a big surprise to us when they bought Caesars, but we’re clearly the beneficiary and we’re riding on their coattails. We definitely bet on the right horse, but it was an educated bet. It wasn’t dumb luck.”

William Hill began working with Eldorado Resorts two years ago.

Asher also told the commission that once William Hill is firmly established, the company will meet with their partners to recommend capital improvements to the sportsbooks. That may include modifying the communal food and beverage areas or removing some of the reading-desk-style stations at some properties. One particular improvement could even occur at the Caesars Palace sportsbook: the displaying of odds directly behind betting windows.

“Gary Carano, who’s the chairman of Caesars now, has had a particular interest in the odds display board and making sure that the fonts are big enough for customers to see, how crisp they should be,” Asher said. “This guy runs the biggest casino company in America and he’s interested in that sort of detail. When I called him up to congratulate him the day that they announced the deal to buy Caesars, the very first thing he said to me was, ‘What do you think of the odds boards at Caesars Palace?’ It shows you how they think about the details and that’s great because that’s what we think about, all the details.”

William Hill announced in November that it was acquiring CG Technology’s assets in Nevada and in the Bahamas for an undisclosed price.

End of CG era

The company has said it would honor any outstanding wagering tickets written by CG Technology after the takeover.

The deal ends CG’s troubled saga in Nevada.

The Gaming Commission fined the company $8.8 million between 2014 and 2018 for three regulatory violations, including the second-highest fine ever assessed, $5.5 million in 2014, when the company was known as Cantor G&W Holdings.

Also, the company was fined $12 million in 2016 for violations of anti-money-laundering provisions of the Bank Secrecy Act by the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Once the transaction closes, CG Technology will no longer have any gaming assets in the state, only some office space. The company was represented by attorneys who answered some of the regulators’ questions at the meeting but offered no comments on the company’s future.

Commission Chairman John Moran indicated he won’t be sad to see them go.

“Hopefully when they’re gone they’ll take some of their baggage with them,” he said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
2
Golden Knights, NHL join forces to protest racial injustice
Golden Knights, NHL join forces to protest racial injustice
3
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
4
Homebuilder breaks ground on 55-and-older community in Summerlin
Homebuilder breaks ground on 55-and-older community in Summerlin
5
Here’s an early taste of the food offerings at Allegiant Stadium
Here’s an early taste of the food offerings at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Remote work in Las Vegas is highlighted thanks to new incentives - VIDEO
Remote work is expected to have a larger presence in the workforce after the health crisis ends. Experts say that could be a major boon to Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA to pursue Las Vegas Monorail Co. - Video
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will pursue the acquisition of the Las Vegas Monorail Co. and the authority’s board of directors will put it to a vote next week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Mirage reopens on Thursday - Video
The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh stepping down - VIDEO
Tony Hsieh is stepping down as the chief executive officer of Las Vegas-based online retailer Zappos.
Renter under contract to buy a newly built house in Las Vegas
Veronica Markowsky is under contract to buy a newly built house in Las Vegas, and she is nervous about property values being affected by the pandemic. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Strip property layoffs continue - VIDEO
Layoffs across the Las Vegas Strip’s properties continue, and a restaurant on the Strip is re-closing.
MSG Sphere construction update - Video
The list of work still to be done on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian is outlined as a 2023 completion is set as a goal. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Group tells Congress hotel owners face foreclosure wave - VIDEO
Hotel owners are facing an “unprecedented wave” of foreclosures without commercial debt relief, according to a letter from the industry to Congress. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas hotels pitch promotions to midweek travelers - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel-casinos are offering midweek promotions to attract customers during off-peak travel times. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Labor unions launch campaign to save jobs and win the 'Right to Return' - Video
Labor unions are launching a campaign to save jobs and win the “Right to Return” for hospitality, convention and trade shows, airport, entertainment and hospital workers throughout Clark County. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge rejects lawsuit over closing of Clark County bars - VIDEO
A Clark County district court judge rebuffed a lawsuit seeking to undo the state-ordered closure of bars and taverns in the county to fight COVID-19.
Boulder Station workers leave Culinary union - VIDEO
Employees at Station Casinos' Boulder Station property have decided to leave Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165.
Sahara Las Vegas sues blogger over closure rumor - VIDEO
Sahara Las Vegas has filed a defamation lawsuit against Scott Roeben, the man behind vitalvegas.com, for reporting a rumor that the Las Vegas Strip property would close in September.
MGM Resorts announces “Viva Las Office” program - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced its new “Viva Las Office” program that encourages business travelers to work remotely from the Bellagio or Aria.
Las Vegas housing market sees record prices despite pandemic
Las Vegas’ housing market is “on fire” despite the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating effect on the economy, as sales totals surged and prices hit another all-time high last month. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sahara Las Vegas gets COVID-19 regulatory complaint - VIDEO
Sahara Las Vegas is the first property on the Las Vegas Strip — and the first in Southern Nevada — to receive a regulatory complaint related to coronavirus safety protocols. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CEO unsure if Palms will reopen - VIDEO
Frank Fertitta III, chairman and CEO of Red Rock Resorts, said the company doesn't know if or when the Palms or three other Station Casinos properties will reopen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two Las Vegas visitors win mega progressive jackpots - VIDEO
Two visitors to the Las Vegas Strip won mega progressive jackpots on table games Friday - one at Caesars Palace and another at the Flamingo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code policy - Video
The policy barred people with face and neck tattoos from entering the downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amazon warehouse safety measures
Safety measures have been set up at the Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip up for sale - VIDEO
Gaming and Leisure Properties, landlord of the 35-acre Tropicana, is looking to sell the Las Vegas property and rent it back or sell it outright.
Circa Sports bets big on NFL handicapping contests - Video
A little more than six weeks before the NFL’s scheduled season opener, the Circa sportsbook is staring at a potential multimillion-dollar loss. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa CEO comments on minor construction flaw
Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix a misplaced glass panel, but it may be here to stay.
Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st six-ton exterior sign - Video
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas gets its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Remote work from Las Vegas a new frontier for the city
By Bailey Schulz | / RJ

Remote work has become a part of many working Americans’ lives since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and many see Las Vegas benefiting from the workforce change.