Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles

Two guests, wearing masks, couldn’t hide their smiles after winning more than $269,ooo on Thursday at the D Las Vegas.

Two masked winners of nearly $270,000 celebrate at the D Las Vegas on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (D Las Vegas Twitter)

(D Las Vegas Twitter)

Who are those masked jackpot winners?

JACKPOT! 🎰

These lucky guests just hit BIG on our Wheel of Fortune slots and were then greeted by our owner @DerekJStevens to celebrate their win of $269,385.28 💰 #OnlyAtTheD pic.twitter.com/0vURwYbYNm — the D Casino Hotel (@theDlasvegas) July 23, 2020

Two guests, wearing masks, couldn’t hide their smiles after winning nearly $270,000 on Thursday at the D Las Vegas.

The two were playing a Wheel of Fortune slots machine when they lined up three symbols worth exactly $269,385.28.

And to top off the celebration, D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens joined the two winners.