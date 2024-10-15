Woman claims bed bug bites from off-Strip casino left her scarred

The Mississippi woman is suing the casino-hotel over permanent scarring she allegedly sustained from bed bugs while staying at the property.

Violations in Las Vegas could impact casino applicants elsewhere; other gaming news

The Strat is pictured as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Mississippi woman is suing a Las Vegas off-Strip casino-hotel over permanent scarring she allegedly sustained from bed bugs while staying at the property.

Krystal Nailer said she spent over $15,000 to remediate the effects of coming into contact with bed bugs while a guest of The Strat casino-hotel in October 2022, according to a complaint filed in a Nevada district court last week. Nailer claims she was subjected to emotional and physical damage as a result, including suffering through weeks of itching and scratching which left her with permanent scars.

Representatives for The Strat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nailer’s attorney filed a lawsuit against The Strat and its parent company, Golden Entertainment, in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County on Oct. 8. The suit seeks reimbursement for costs already incurred and potential future expenses.

According to the complaint, Nailer checked into the hotel on Oct. 16, 2022. Two days later, she woke up itchy and noticed “painful welts on her left leg and buttocks.” Nailer also claims to have seen a bed bug, the complaint said.

When she informed the front desk, hotel staff inspected the room, took an incident report and gave Nailer hydrocortisone cream.

The court filing says that at no time prior to October 2022 had Nailer been bitten by or had prior exposure to bed bugs.

As a result of the bed bug bites and the possibility of bringing them home in luggage, Nailer said she spent thousands of dollars on medical treatment as well as new luggage and clothes.

The lawsuit claims the hotel is responsible because the property was allegedly aware of an infestation due to previous guest complaints. The complaint further alleged that The Strat failed to properly train hotel staff and management to identify or mitigate infestations.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.