Woman sues after being injured by Henderson casino parking lot’s security gate

The VIP parking area of the Paseo Verde parking garage at Green Valley Resort Spa & Casino in Henderson is shown January 15, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas Valley woman is suing the operators of a Henderson casino-resort claiming she was injured by an automated security gate in a parking garage because the property failed to provide a safe pedestrian walkway.

Elizabeth Browner filed a single-count complaint of negligence against Green Valley Ranch in the Eighth Judicial District Circuit Court of Nevada. The Clark County resident alleges she was struck by an automated security gate arm as she navigated through the casino’s Paseo Verde parking structure, causing injuries to her face and head.

Browner is seeking financial compensation for personal damages.

Green Valley Ranch is one of several properties in the Las Vegas Valley operated by Station Casinos, a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts.

A spokesperson for Red Rock Resorts cited a company policy against commenting on pending litigation.

“It is important to note that the safety of our team members and guests at Green Valley Ranch is the highest priority,” the company said in a statement to the Review-Journal. “Green Valley Ranch takes great pride in its safety record.”

According to the complaint, Browner visited Green Valley Ranch on Jan. 12, 2023 around noon to play bingo. She parked her car in the VIP parking area of the Paseo Verde parking garage.

When she exited the casino several hours later, Browner noticed there was no marked walkway or identified path for pedestrians from the casino door to the VIP parking area. As a result, the suit says she was forced to either walk in an area where cars travel through the garage or near the gate arms.

When she got near one of the two automated arm gates, it swung down unexpectedly and hit Browner in the left eye and knocked her to the ground. She claims to have hit her face and sustained “significant injuries,” while experiencing “immediate and severe pain.”

The court documents say Browner suffered an “open laceration on the bridge of her nose, a corneal abrasion on her left eye, a head injury, blurred vision, and severe pain, among numerous other injuries.”

Unable to stand “due to the pain and shock of the incident,” a Green Valley Ranch employee assisted Browner and called an ambulance. She was transported to a nearby hospital.

The complaint goes on to state that Browner’s injuries confined her to her home for two weeks, during which time she had difficulty sleeping. The injuries required Browner to “undergo follow-up medical care, pain management (and) physical therapy,” the suit alleges.

According to the lawsuit, Green Valley Ranch “created a dangerous condition” in the parking structure because the property did not provide a safe pathway for pedestrians. The complaint also claims the gate arm had a history of malfunctioning “both before and after the subject incident.”

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.