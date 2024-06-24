Woman suing Las Vegas Strip resort after vehicle stolen from valet

The woman was a guest at Paris hotel-casino when her Range Rover was stolen. She claims gross negligence against the company.

Jennifer Marquecho, who was a guest at Paris, claims in the lawsuit that she checked her Range Rover with the hotel’s valet and was issued a valet ticket in June 2022. Marquecho said she left the ticket in the hotel room because the room’s safe was broken, and the ticket was stolen before she returned to her room.

In the lawsuit, Marquecho is seeking relief for damages and payment for attorneys’ fees incurred after her car got stolen.

According to the lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court on June 20, the person who stole Marquecho’s valet ticket improperly retrieved her Range Rover from the valet attendant using the ticket. The Range Rover was later returned to Marquecho, but it was damaged and personal items in the vehicle were stolen, the lawsuit states.

Marquecho claims in the lawsuit that Paris, which is owned by Caesars Entertainment Inc., acted negligently when the valet attendant did not verify the identity of the ticket holder before giving the Range Rover away.

“For the invited guests of the hotel, [the hotel] had a duty to safe-keep the property, which, in this case, would be a vehicle,” Marquecho’s attorney Eric Blank said. If a defendant had a legal duty to the plaintiff, and that duty was breached, that would constitute negligence, he said.

“The failure to require some type of photo identification makes this issue much greater than it needs to be, as the risk could be largely eliminated if the valet was required to confirm the ticket holder’s identification,” Blank said.

Blank also said Paris violated NRS 651.010, which states that hotels are responsible if guests “deposit property for safekeeping.”

David M. Moore, another attorney for Marquecho, says that they sent a letter to the company with these allegations prior to filing the complaint. The company denied liability in a response to that letter.

Paris hotel-casino didn’t respond to requests for comment.

