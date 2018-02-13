Wynn board panel hires new law firm to assist in Steve Wynn review

A special committee of the Wynn Resorts Ltd. board of directors that said it no longer needed independent outside counsel to complete an investigation of allegations against Steve Wynn on Monday hired a new law firm to assist in its review.

Las Vegas Strip visitors walk past the Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A special committee of the Wynn Resorts Ltd. board of directors that said it no longer needed independent outside counsel to complete an investigation of allegations against Steve Wynn on Monday hired a new law firm to assist in its review.

The committee announced in a statement late Monday that it has retained Los Angeles-based Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP to review internal company policies and procedures.

Separately, the board of directors announced that it would expand its membership. The board’s nominating and corporate governance committees said they would start the process of adding directors to strengthen the composition, skills and experience of the board.

The board offered no timetable for adding members and the committee did not explain why the new law firm was chosen to replace O’Melveny & Myers LLP, which had been retained to assist its investigation of Wynn before he resigned as chairman and CEO of the company.

Michael Weaver, a spokesman for the committee told the Review-Journal earlier on Monday that the committee stopped working with O’Melveny & Myers LLP because Wynn, who was the subject of the investigation, resigned.